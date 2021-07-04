Short Interest in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Declines By 26.7%

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 11,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

