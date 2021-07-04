Short Interest in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Drops By 18.8%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $111.12. 380,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.