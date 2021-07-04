Short Interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Declines By 25.8%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $517,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBW stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.03. 296,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,391. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $272.65 million, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

