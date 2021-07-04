Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Drops By 19.0%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AXIM opened at $0.91 on Friday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc, a preclinical stage research and development company focuses on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company is developing NeuCovix, a rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells; and ImmunoPass, a rapid serological diagnostic test that measures SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies within 10 minutes.

