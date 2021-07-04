Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Decreases By 23.1%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,196,600 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,556,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,966.0 days.

Shares of AMFPF stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMFPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

