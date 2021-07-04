Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Drops By 31.0%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,325 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 22,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

