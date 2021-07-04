Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,600.00 at Loop Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,432.64.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $1,464.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,261.59. Shopify has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,552.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.