Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares to Split on Tuesday, July 20th

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of SCVL opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.04. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

