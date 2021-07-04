Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Up 2.4%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) was up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.55 and last traded at $97.49. Approximately 2,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 814,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.25.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $4,068,574.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock worth $169,586,694. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 226,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 612,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

