Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 6102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEN. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

