Shapiro Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,466,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 931,852 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions makes up 2.3% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.00% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $127,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 784,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,222. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at $695,615.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288 over the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

