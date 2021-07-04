Shapiro Capital Management LLC Invests $418,000 in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,679,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

WLKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of WLKP traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,901. The stock has a market cap of $952.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.89. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $268.21 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.53%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

