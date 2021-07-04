Shapiro Capital Management LLC Increases Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of BWX Technologies worth $43,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 804,722 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300,839 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,492,000 after acquiring an additional 90,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. 257,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,594. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $635,631 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

