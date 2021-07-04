Shapiro Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 892,330 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Albemarle by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of ALB traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.65. The company had a trading volume of 501,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.14. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.