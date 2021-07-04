Shapiro Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 652,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $71,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,723,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,822. The company has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.56. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

