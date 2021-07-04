SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 49,756 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,756 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after buying an additional 126,869 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,866,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SCI opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

