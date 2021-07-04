SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 41,211 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 62.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,211 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AECOM by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 415,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACM opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

