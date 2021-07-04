SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Washington Federal worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 500.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

