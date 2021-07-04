SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 317.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQC. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

EQC stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.20 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

