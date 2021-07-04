SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,193,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,687,000. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

