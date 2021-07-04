Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

MCRB opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 3.93. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.35.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

