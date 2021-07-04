Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Raised by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 6.66% of Sempra Energy worth $2,674,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,629. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.