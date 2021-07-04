Sei Investments Co. Takes $332,000 Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 98,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 94,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 60,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.94. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

