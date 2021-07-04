Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,700 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after buying an additional 184,781 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSC. Wedbush lowered TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

TSC opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. Analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

