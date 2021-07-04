Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,900 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $77,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $465,920 in the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KE stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

