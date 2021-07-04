Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,560 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,287 shares of company stock worth $1,830,787. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

AMKR opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

