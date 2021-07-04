Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,956 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFWM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Foundation by 21.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in First Foundation by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

FFWM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

