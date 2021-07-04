Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 176.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAND. Berenberg Bank cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.89 million, a PE ratio of -74.28, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.65. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

