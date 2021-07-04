Sei Investments Co. Has $275,000 Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Select Energy Services worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 78.8% in the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 545,452 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.83.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.