Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT Raised to $90.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target lifted by Truist from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.36.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $80.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

