Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $87.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.19.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

