Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 84.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,544 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

