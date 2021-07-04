Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Up 35.5% in June

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Schmitt Industries news, Director Andrews P. Hines sold 10,000 shares of Schmitt Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 109.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.22% of Schmitt Industries worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. 39,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,096. Schmitt Industries has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.70.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 60.91% and a negative net margin of 86.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

