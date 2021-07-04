Schaeffler AG Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Schaeffler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion.

SCFLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

