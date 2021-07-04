Scala (XLA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.04 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Scala has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $4,573.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00135276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00166966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,424.31 or 1.00014945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

