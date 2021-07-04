Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Savara will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,868.00. Insiders have acquired 42,403 shares of company stock worth $74,073 over the last 90 days. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Savara by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Savara by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Savara by 135.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Savara by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SVRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

