Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ SRSA opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRSA. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $16,035,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,120,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,766,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,746,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,621,000. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

