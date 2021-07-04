Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Up 34.9% in June

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SRAFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. 41,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,062. Sandfire Resources America has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sandfire Resources America in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

