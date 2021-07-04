Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Down 20.5% in June

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. 4,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Salvatore Ferragamo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

