Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

Get Saia alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAIA. Stephens raised Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Saia stock opened at $210.91 on Wednesday. Saia has a twelve month low of $114.74 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $33,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.