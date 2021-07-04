SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Down 28.9% Over Last Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $178,923.53 and $55.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00024459 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006989 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,066,926 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

