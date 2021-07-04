Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,750 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

