Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 90,179 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,179 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Liquidity Services worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at $7,685,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at $4,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $819.23 million, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.29. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

