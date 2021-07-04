Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 31,545 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NMM. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $3,093,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.68. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $36.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.55 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

