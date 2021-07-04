Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CENT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

CENT stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

