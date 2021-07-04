Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $437,168.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,078,746 shares of company stock valued at $79,848,733 in the last three months.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research firms recently commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

