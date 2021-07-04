Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 41,806 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 649.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 329,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 285,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $192,323.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,167 shares of company stock worth $404,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $232.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.62. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Parke Bancorp Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

