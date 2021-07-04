Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $431,000 Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,331,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 166,305 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $875.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.39. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

