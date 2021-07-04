RTW Investments LP Reduces Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

RTW Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,715,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,344,925 shares during the period. Rocket Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 10.9% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.25% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $697,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 218,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,351. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

