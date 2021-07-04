RTW Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned 9.82% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $51,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100,350 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 294,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 26.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.